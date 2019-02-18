Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 smartphone unveiled: One of the most awaited smartphones of 2019, Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 is going to make a debut on 20th of February. The specifications of the triple rear camera set up are revealed by the company and the latest space grey color variant's image is also socialized.

Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 smartphone unveiled: Xiaomi is ready to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 in a couple of days. The company has kept the exact details of the phones hidden for a long time but now surprisingly, Xiaomi is unveiling the information about the brand new Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9. The details about the triple rear camera setup including samples of the camera to highlight the individual sensors’ strength.

Xiaomi has represented the debutant smartphone’s space grey colour model also given a rough idea about the design and body of the Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi shared a bunch of camera samples which were clicked using the individual sensors in its triple rear camera set up on it’s official Twitter account. The images not only define the capacity of the sensor but they also reveal other specifications of the sensor like the aperture value, pixel size and the resolution too. The main camera will be of 48 megapixels which will work on the 4-in-1 Super Pixel Technology. The sensor’s size will be approximately 0.8 microns with six elements lens configuration and f/1.75 aperture.

The secondary camera is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a field of view of 117-degree, auto-focus support and f/2.2 aperture. It has a 1.0-micron pixel size and also features a 6-element lens setup. The camera works on the on the anti-distortion algorithm.

The Third sensor is a 12-megapixel one with a telephoto lens which supports 2x optical zoom with an f/2.2 aperture with autofocus, 1-micron pixel size. The front camera of the phone is of 20-megapixel with AI beautification features. The company has also said that for the protection of the triple rear camera, it is coated by a layer of sapphire glass which is resistant to scratches and is highly durable.

The official account of Xiaomi on Facebook has also shed light on the fact that Xiaomi Mi 9 will have the Laser Autofocus technology, which will work on the combination of PDAF and CDAF. An image of the upcoming phone’s space grey color variant with a glossy finish. All the other details about the phone will be revealed at the launch of the phone.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More