Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launch: Redmi 7 has been launched by Xiaomi today at an event in China. With a starting price point of 699 yuan, i.e Rs 7000 in India, Redmi 7 comes with bigger battery life, dual camera, a waterdrop notch and a fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen. The launch date of Redmi 7 in India has not been revealed yet.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launch: After much anticipation, Xiaomi has launched the much-anticipated model Redmi 7 at an event today in China. Entering the market at a starting price of 699 yuan, i.e around Rs 7000 in India, Redmi 7 will boast of 3 variants with 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage priced at 699 yuan, 3 GB RAM/32 GB at 799 yuan and 4GB RAM/64 GB at 999 yuan. The upgraded version of the gadget comes after its last year’s launches Redmi 6 pro and Redmi 6A.

Redmi 7 comes in three colours- Red, Black and Blue with 6.26 inch HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone looks similar to Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. Speaking about the design, Redmi 7 is following the latest trend of a waterdrop notch at the front with a selfie camera. At the rear panel, Redmi has gone for two cameras with a LED flash. Adhering to the low price point, the rear panel of the phone has a polycarbonate finish instead of Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with a P2i coating that will prevent the gadget from water drops. The side bezels are also slimmer than the previous launch.

Camera-wise, Redmi 7 comes with a 12 MP back camera with the secondary sensor of 2 MP while the front camera includes 8 MP camera. The camera quality of Redmi 7 and Redmi 6 samples were compared by Xiaomi at the launch event where Redmi 7 performed better in low light situations. Xiaomi also revealed that Redmi 7 comes with additional AI features.

Redmi 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and comes with a bigger battery of 4000mAh with an 18W charger. Xiaomi has claimed that the battery of Redmi 7 can last for hours in a single charge. With a 3.55 mm headphone jack at the top, Redmi 7 also comes with a fingerprint sensor screen unlock. Meanwhile, one can find volume buttons and screen lock buttons on the right side.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been announced at CNY 1, 599 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The gadget will hit the shelves in China on March 22. The launch date of Redmi 7 in India has not been revealed yet. However, Xiaomi Redmi Go is slated to launch in India on March 19. Touted at Xiaomi’s first Android Go Phone, Redmi Go might be priced between Rs 3000 to Rs 4000.

