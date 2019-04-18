Xiaomi Redmi 7: Xiaomi is about to launch its debut Redmi 7 on April 24, 2019, in India. It will be the upgraded version of Redmi 6. The phone features dual rear AI camera along with AI unlock face recognition. Redmi 7 comes with 4,000 mAh battery, an 8-megapixel camera and a 6.26-inch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 7: Xiaomi is going to launch Redmi 7 on April 24, 2019, in India. The Chinese smartphone maker tweeted that it has shipped 7 million units of the Redmi Y series since launch. As per the rumours, Xiaomi’s twitter whiffs the arrival of Redmi 7, quoted as “You’ll know exactly in 7 days. But what’s with 7?”. Now the question raised out from the following tweaked line that why they have emphasised on number 7 so much. Therefore, the tweet throws light on the launch of Redmi 7. As per the leaks, the brand new smartphone could launch on April 24, 2019, which is the day scheduled for the launch of Redmi Y3 too.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is going to feature a 6.26-inch drop dot display with the 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a battery of 4,000 mAh claiming two-day battery life. The upcoming phone comes with dual AI rear camera setup including a primary camera of 12-megapixel and a secondary camera of 2-megapixel. Redmi 7 will have 8-megapixel AI front camera and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The most special thing about the phone is that the phone comes with 2 Sim card slot along with one dedicated microSD slot. The storage of the smartphone can be increased up to up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a dazzling 3D gradient design with three funky colours like Lunar Red, Eclipse Black and Comet Blue. Redmi 7 will also support AI face unlock recognition for authentication and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. According to the renders, Xiaomi Redmi 7 will be available in three RAM variants including the 2 GB RAM+16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM+32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM+64 GB internal storage. It is expected that the base variant of the phone will cost approximately Rs 7,000.

