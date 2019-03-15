Xiaomi Redmi Go India to launch in India on March 19: Xiaomi is all set to unveil its first Android Go edition, Xiaomi Redmi Go, in India on March 19, 2019. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and is reported to begin at 11:30 am. Several media companies have already confirmed the launch event of the smartphone.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its first Android Go edition, Xiaomi Redmi Go, in India on March 19, 2019. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and is reported to begin at 11:30 am. Several media companies have already confirmed the launch event of the smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Google’s Android Go edition, which makes it run smoothly on smartphones with lesser than or equal to 1 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch HD resolution and sports a metallic casing design. The smartphone is available in three colour variants — Blue, Black and Red.

The smartphone is featured with an 8MP camera in the rear while a 5MP camera in front. The camera supports recording of 1080p video, HDR and much more.

Under the hood, it is secured with a 3,000mAh battery that stays up to 10 hours. It is featured with dual nano-SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot.

It is powered by 1.GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price

The expectations are higher that Redmi Go is most likely to be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 in the Indian market.

