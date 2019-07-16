Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: The Redmi K20 Pro is going to hit the Indian market tomorrow and as per the glimpses shared by the company on Twitter, a special version of the smartphone will be available in a premium gold back finish.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Xiaomi Redmi K20 is going to hit the Indian market tomorrow and just a few hours before the debut of the much-awaited smartphone, the company has unveiled that it is going to bring a special version of the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. The brand new variant of the smartphone has been teased via the company’s social media platform. The Redmi K20 appears to have a premium back finish with a touch of gold. In the previous month, the Chinese smartphone producer rolled out the Redmi K20 Explorer program in the country to permit selected users for the early access to the premium variant of the smartphone.

As per the tweet posted by the official account of Redmi India Twitter, the special version of the

Redmi K20 Pro will be priced at Rs 4,80,000. An image has been published along with the tweet that clearly depicts a gold finish back of the new variant and a diamond finish logo with the alphabet “K”. The Managing Director of Xiaomi India also tweeted and stated that the latest version of the Redmi K20 Pro is going to be something out of the world.

As per the specifications of the all-new Redmi K20 is considered, the smartphone will come with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is also going to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will run on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor accompanied with Adreno 640 GPU and the top-notch model will feature an 8 GB RAM. The red K20 sports a triple rear camera setup which includes 48-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is also going to feature a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The top-notch model of the Redmi K20 Pro is going to have 256 GB internal storage and the phone is powered by 4,000 mAh battery and 27W fast charging support.

