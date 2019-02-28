Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 pro sale on Flipkart: As the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro made it to the Indian market, soon both the phones will be available on sale on Flipkart. All variants of the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro will be available at a huge discount and No cost EMI offers. The date scheduled for sale of the Redmi Note 7 is March 6 and for Redmi Note 7 Pro is March 13.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro have launched in India on February 27 through the E-commerce website Flipkart and now for the delight of the customers, both Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available on a sale on Flipkart which is scheduled on March 6 and March 13 respectively. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 features 2.2 Gigahertz Qualcomm Snapdragon and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM variants accompanied with 64 GB and 32 GB internal storage. Redmi Note 7 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 13-megapixel front camera. The 4 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 while the original price being Rs 14,999 and the 3 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 while its original price is Rs 12,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 2.0 Gigahertz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has 6 GB and 4 GB RAM options along with 128 GB and 64 GB internal storage respectively. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 6 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 while its original price is Rs 17,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 while it has an original price of Rs 15,999.

