When and where to watch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go live event online free: Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7 at New Delhi event on Thursday, February 28. The company is also expected to announce Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go at the same event. Before the launch of the device there is a curiosity to know about these devices, we bring you with all the details that you should know.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, the much-awaited device is all set to be launched at New Delhi event on Thursday. They will unveil the mid-ranger of Redmi Note that is already available in China.

Apart from Redmi Note Pro 7, the Company is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Go at the same event. Recently, various images and rumoured specifications of the Redmi Note 7 created a lot of curiosity regarding the device. Now, ahead of the launch of the device, we bring you with everything you should know about this device

With a 48-megapixel camera on the back, Xiaomi is planning to cut the plans to cut ahead the competition this time as well.

When and where to watch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go live event online?



It will be streamed live on Xiaomi’s social pages on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. It is expected to begin at 11:30 AM on all the social media pages. Digit will also go live from the event, so one can tune into our Instagram page to get all the action.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was introduced at a very low price of RMB 999 in China which roughly converts to Rs 10,000 in India. The price is not expected to be cheap, keeping in mind, the import duties that Xiaomi has to pay for the components. So, the expected price is under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 7 Pro While the Redmi Note 7 Pro which will come with the 48MP Sony sensor is is expected to be priced at a higher price around Rs 16,000.

Redmi Go: However, there is a good news for those buyers who want to purchase an affordable device in the market. It is none other than an entry-level Redmi Go which is expected to be priced below the current market price of other Android Go phones like the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and the Nokia 1.

As per the WinFuture reports, the phone will be priced under 80 Euros in Europe, which is approximate to Rs 6,400 in India.

