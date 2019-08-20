Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is all set to launch on August 29 and was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun in a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site. With all the latest features and upgraded processor, the all-new Redmi smartphone will tease the users to buy it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has also created a buzz ahead of the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 on August 29. Recently, the highly-awaited smartphone has been leaked in live images as Xiaomishka posted on its Twitter handle which looks like screenshots of a television commercial for Redmi Note 8 Pro. In the screenshots, it can be seen that a boy is holding the phone and only the back of the phone is visible in the screenshots which reveal that the phone will have triple rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has been leaked with a green color variant and the new smartphone has a vertical back camera setup. The Mi branding is just below the camera setup and followed by a circular fingerprint sensor to unlock the device. Whereas, if we talk about Remi Note 7 Pro, the rear camera setup was aligned at the left side of the smartphone.

As per the reports, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to launch in mid-September in India alongside the highly-featured Redmi Note 8 and the upcoming Redmi 70-inch TV. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come up with a 64MP rear camera, whereas in Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, its 48MP camera was its USP. The new smartphone is expected to launch with a glass body design.

The launch of Redmi Note 8 was announced by Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun through a Weibo post, a Chinese microblogging website. The company also guarantees that the phone will be much powerful because of its better camera quality, longer battery backup, higher screen resolution and will be so much comfortable in hande to handle.

After its announcement, all the Mi lovers are so excited to get the phone for them. Xiaomi has always made its users happy and always improved their smartphones after the customers’ feedback.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App