YouTube Music application has successfully crossed three million downloads in just a week of its launch in India. Talking about the launch, the application was launched in the last month with YouTube Premium and YouTube Originals. The CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki recently quoted that YouTube is celebrating its 11-year in India and as a team, they are extremely proud of this growth, especially with Music. She further quoted that it is because of the large growth that various artists and talented people choose YouTube to share their artwork with the whole world. Not only this, through this medium they can connect with the fans who are spread all across the world.

Talking about the application, the app gives a chance to the user to watch the video, if the user wants to see it. It is basically different from other music applications as it continues to play music even after the app is minimised. Further, the user can also download the songs and create an interesting list of the songs. If somehow, the user doesn’t feel to download the song, he or she can simply create a playlist which serves to be an easy option. The CEO also confirmed that the app has some differentiating features which make it more interesting than other apps.

Moreover, the recommendations engine will also throw songs which the user normally opts to listen, based on his preferences and choices. The Offline Mixtape will automatically download up to about 100 songs for only paid members. The pack of YouTube Premium cost Rs 99 per month.

In order to celebrate the big event, the team of YouTube also threw a musical night wherein artist from all across the world performed at the event including Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jonita Gandhi, Akriti Kakkar, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Devi Sri Prasad, Taufiq Qureshi and Akriti Kakkar.

