10th Lok Sabha election 1991 Delhi: The 10 Lok Sabha elections in the country took place from May 20 to June 22, 1991. The election was held in 3 phases and no party could get the majority. Congress returned to power with support of left parties as it was a minority government. PV Narasimha Rao had become Prime Minister for next 5 years. In the 10th Lok Sabha election, Indian National Congress had won 244 seats, 47 more than previous 9th Lok Sabha.

In Delhi, BJP had 5 seats, whereas Congress had achieved only 2 seats out of 7 Lok Sabha seats. According to the Election Commission of India website, in 1991 60.73 lakh voters and voter turnout was recorded 48.52%. For 7 Lok Sabha seats, 502 candidates were in fray in that election. BJP had emerged as the vote topper with 40.21% vote share. Congress bagged the second spot with 39.57 % votes, while the Janta Dal was second runner up with 14.21% votes. In 1993, BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana had become the Chief Minister of Delhi after a period of almost 4 decades.

BJP candidates Tara Chand Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), BL Sharma (East Delhi), Kalka Dass (Karol Bagh), Lal Krishan Advani (New Delhi), Madan Lal Khurana (South Delhi) had won their respective seats. While Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar were the winners for Congress from Delhi Sadar and Outer Delhi.

This was the time when another top Congress leader was killed. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE after the first phase of polling. The rest 2 phases were held after then PMs death, due to which, an increased in voting in last 2 phases was witnessed. In the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 232, BJP 120, Janata Dal 59, CPM 35, CPI 14, Janata Party 5 and Congress (Socialist-Sarat Chand Sinha) won 1 seat. Lok Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) did not win a single seat.