10th Lok Sabha elections 1991 Haryana: The 10th Lok Sabha elections were declared just after one year and three months, and the next elections were conducted in the year 1991. Due to a lot of factionalism and riots in the country after the declaration of Mandal report for reservation of OBCs, the elections became a necessity during that year.

10th Lok Sabha Election 1991 Haryana: The 9th Lok Sabha election was dissolved after one year and three months, and 10th Lok Sabha elections were held in the year 1991. The 1991 elections were constituted because after witnessing factionalism and riots in the country which was widespread over the country after the declaration of Mandal report for reservation of OBCs. In Haryana, specifically after a long time, Chautala government was overthrown. The Haryana voters realised the importance of a stable government like Congress.

A total of 344 nominations were received, but 141 of them withdrew leaving only 198 in the fray. However, the Congress contested all the 10 seats and so the Janata Party, BJP and Doordarshi Party, whereas the Janata Dal-7, HVP-4, JKMP-3, Lok Dal-2, BSP, SJP, RP1(K), RLD, HS, Forward Bloc-I each apart from 135 Independents.

As per the revised electoral list, the number of electors was recorded 97,25,897, 9.17%. This as higher than the earlier elections in 1989. These included 52,42,284 men (53.90 per cent ) and 44,83,613 women (46.10 per cent ).

However, 63.81 per cent of them cast their voters appeared to caste their vote. It includes 36,08,869 men (56.35 per cent ) and 2,79,492 women (43.65 per cent). for this purpose as many as 12736 polling centers 42 were set up.

The Congress successfully received 9 seats with 37.22 per cent votes and remaining seat landed to HVP account with 5.35% votes. Selja won from Sirsa (reserved seat) while getting 42.92 per cent votes. However, the Janata Dal managed to get 12.49 per cent, BJP 10.17 per cent, Janata Party-25.41 per cent with no seat, Lok Dal-0.14 per cent votes. The Independents got 5.48 per cent and 87.37 per cent of them lost their security deposits.

By this year, the Haryana voters were quite infuriated and fed up with the role of Chautala government and wanted for a striong and stable government that can work towards teh development of the country. Therefore, the Congress government again came into power as a large number of voters favoured Congress.

From Ambala Ram Parkash (INC), from Kurukshetra Gurdial Singh Saini (INC), from Karnal Chiranjit Lal (INC), from Sonepat Kapil Dev (JD), from Rohtak Devi Lal (JD), from Faridabad Bhajan Lal (INC), from Mahendragarh Birendra Singh (JD), from Bhiwani Bansi Lal (INC), from Hissar Jai Parkash (JD), from Sirsa (Sc) Het Ram (JD) won the seats.