10th Lok Sabha elections 1991 Rajasthan: Rajasthan witnessed tenth Lok Sabha elections in 1991, a year after BJP-Janata Dal alliance dethroned Congress in the state ending its 10-year rule. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who was referred as Rajasthan ka ek hi Singh, was sworn in as the chief minister. He was elected from Dholpur Assembly segment on the BJP ticket.

Rajasthan had a total of 2,65,13,502 registered voters in 1991 with 1,40,54,039 male and 1,24,59,463 female voters. The poll percentage stood at 47.25 per cent as 1,25,26,960 people went to polling booths to cast their ballots. The voter turnout was low as compared to other states as it recorded the fourth lowest turnout after Goa (42.39%), Gujarat (44.1%) and Madhya Pradesh (44.36). A total of 683 candidates were competing for 25 seats among which 472 forfeited their deposits.

The polls gave Congress 13 sats while BJP won 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. Among the prominent faces, Ashok Gehlot of Congress and Vasundhara Raje of BJP emerged victorious from Jodhpur and Jhalawar constituencies respectively. Both the leaders later became chief ministers of Rajasthan several times. Currently, Ghelot is serving his third term as the CM of the state.

Meanwhile, the polling for tenth Lok Sabha was held amidst instability across the country as ninth Lok Sabha was dissolved after 16 months following the Mandal Commission report and Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.