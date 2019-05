Congress along with AIADMK swept Tamil Nadu in 1991 Lok Sabha elections. Congress won 28 seats out of 39 and AIADMK won 11 seats. The other parties like DMK, BJP, JD, CPI, PMK failed to win a single seat in the state. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber from the LTTE while campaigning for the elections.

The 1991 Lok Sabha elections are termed as one of the darkest phases in Indian history as the Gandhi scion- Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE while campaigning for the elections. Rajiv Gandhi was campaigning for Congress candidate Maragatham Chandrasekar. She was contesting from the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seat. She was present at the rally when former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Post-assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The sympathy wave helped Congress to secure a landslide victory in the elections.

Maragatham won the seat against DMK candidate K. Sundaram by a margin of over one lakh votes. Although, Congress along with AIADMK swept Tamil Nadu but no cabinet ministry at the Centre was given to AIADMK.

The Congress got 42.6% votes while as its ally AIADMK got 18.1% votes. In Chidambaram, Congress candidate Vallalperuman P. defeated aganist his rival candidate Sulochana Ayyasamy of DMK over a margin of 1,36,890 votes. In Nagapattinam seat, Congress candidate Padma emerged as the winner aganist CPI candidate Selvarasu M by a margin of over 25,716 votes.