10th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1991 results, winners list: The overall voter turn out in 1991 stands at 75.25%. Hiteswar Saikia became the Chief Minister of Assam from then from June 30, 1991, to April 22, 1996, after the Lok Sabha elections in 1991.

10th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1991 results, winners list: The 10th Lok Sabha Elections in Assam was conducted for 14 Lok Sabha seats. Reportedly, there were 11873952 electors out of which 5401910 were women and 6472042 were men. The total voter turnout of the 1991 Lok Sabha Polls in the state of Assam was 75.25% while 5.22% out of the total number of votes were rejected by the Election Commission of India. Voting was conducted at 15719 polling stations across the state.

Political parties like BJP or Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress (INC), AGP or Asom Gana Parishad, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) took part in the 10th Lok Sabha Elections in Assam. Indian National Congress or INC swept the Lok Sabha Elections 1991 by winning 8 seats out of the total 14, BJP or Bharatiya Janata Party won 2 seats, while AGP, CPM, ADC and IND won one seat each.

Hiteswar Saikia became the Chief Minister of Assam from then from June 30, 1991, to April 22, 1996. Saikia also got to serve another term as the state’s Chief Minister from February 28, 1983, to December 23, 1985. Meanwhile, at present, the Lok Sabha Elections has ended and according to the exit poll results, BJP will retain its power. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results will be declared on May 23, 2019. Sarbananda Sonowal is the current whose fate will be decided soon. He is CM MLA for Majuli, the largest river island in the world.