10th Lok Sabha Elections Kerala: General Elections 1991 results, winners list: The Congress got 13 seats - Adoor, Cannanore, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Mavelikara, Mundapuram, Ottapalam, Palghat, Quilon, Trichur and Trivandrum. CPI(M) won 3 seats - Alleppy, Chirayinkil and Kasaragod, Muslim League won 2 seats - Manjeri and Ponnani.

The 1991 Lok Sabha elections were held for 20 seats in which Left Democratic Front led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) claimed 3 seats and its ally CPI failed to win even a single parliamentary constituency in the state. The United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress won 13, Congress (Socialist-Sarat Chandra Sinha)(ICS)(SCS) won 1, Kerala Congress (M)(KEC)(M) 1, Muslim League Kerala State Committee (MUL) 2 seats out of 20 seats. In the By-elections, the Ottapalam seat was retained by CPM candidate S. Sivaraman against Congress candidate K.R. Narayanan. The total voter turnout was recorded 73.3 % across the state. The UDF registered 41.5% vote-share and LDF got 40.8% vote -share.

The Congress got 13 seats – Adoor, Cannanore, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Mavelikara, Mundapuram, Ottapalam, Palghat, Quilon, Trichur and Trivandrum. CPI(M) won 3 seats – Alleppy, Chirayinkil and Kasaragod, Muslim League won 2 seats – Manjeri and Ponnani.

In Alleppey Lok Sabha segment, CPM candidate T. J. Anjalose won by over 14,000 votes against Congress candidate Vakkom Purushothaman. The close contest had also seen in Chirayinkil Lok Sabha seat where CPM candidate Suseela Gopalan claimed victory by just 1000 votes against Congress candidate Thalekunni Basheer.

In Kasaragod, M. Ramanna Rai won by over a margin of over 9000 votes against Congress candidate K.C. Venugopal. The Congress candidate from Mavelikara P.J. Kurian won the seat against the CPM candidate Suresh Kurup by over 20,000 votes.