10th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 1991 Lok Sabha polls, which were held for 85 parliamentary seats resulted with the BJP sweeping 51 Lok Sabha seats leaving Congress behind with only 5 seats. The Janata Dal was followed the BJP with 22 seats while Janata Party (JP) won 4 seats and BSP and CPI concluded with 1 seat each in their kitty.

10th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 10th Lok Sabha elections or the 1991 Indian general elections in Uttar Pradesh were held between May-June 1991. The 1991 Lok Sabha polls, which were held for 85 parliamentary seats resulted with the BJP sweeping 51 Lok Sabha seats leaving Congress behind with only 5 seats. The Janata Dal was followed the BJP with 22 seats while Janata Party (JP) won 4 seats and BSP and CPI concluded with 1 seat each in their kitty. The BJP had washed out the Congress from Uttar Pradesh, however, the scenario was not same across the country.

It was the first time that the BJP had won the highest number of seats in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the constituency was ruled by the Congress or other regional parties but mainly Congress. Rajiv Gandhi won the Amethi seat while the Rae Bareli seat also stayed along with the Congress as Sheila Kaul had won it with over 3000 votes.

The total vote share of the BJP in 10th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh was recorded at 32.82 per cent. while Congress stood at 18.02 per cent. The Janata Dal, the Janata Party and the BSP got 21. 27 per cent, 10.46 per cent and 8.70 per cent respectively. During the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, a total of 1,605 candidates contested for the 84 Lok Sabha seats which later reduced to 80.

This was a major setback for the Congress as it has lost in one of the key states of the country. The BJP, on the other hand, was about to make history in the state Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh and was giving a tough battle to the Congress in Centre too. The party had indeed succeeded in forming one of the strongest Opposition.