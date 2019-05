11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Haryana: The 11th general elections were conducted in April 1996. With a total of 459 filed nominations for 10 seats, yet again the politics took an interesting historic turn. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government for the first time became the single largest party to win this election after winning 67 more seats. Particularly in Haryana,

11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Haryana: The 11th general elections were held in April 1996. A total of 459 candidates filed their nominations for 10 seats. After withdrawal by 132 candidates and rejection of 33 during the scrutiny, 294 (64.05 per cent) remained in the field. The Congress and Samata Party contested all the 10 seats whereas Janata Dal, AICC(T)-8 each, BJP, BSP and Janata Party-6 each, HVP and SHS-4 each, SP-3, JHM, JSTP, ICS and Forward Bloc-2 each, Janata Party(S), ABJS, CPI(M), ARS, RKP, RPI, PPNMS, BJDJ and RJLD-I each, apart from 210 Independents.

About 1, 11,52,856 electors were to decide the fate of different political parties in the 11th Lok Sabha elections. This included 60,05,913 men (53.85 per cent) and 51,46,943 women (46.15 per cent). However, 78.73 per cent of them exercised their franchise including 43,21,738 men (54.97 per cent) and 35,39,135 women (45.03 per cent). The voters appeared for a total of 15,625 polling centres.

The Congress won 22.64 per cent votes( 1723087 valid votes) with 2 seats including Bhupender Hooda from Rohtak whereas the BJP received 19.74 per cent votes with 4 seats, the HVP secured 15.49 per cent votes with 3 seats. Therefore, the BJP-HVP alliance got 7 seats and one seat was captured by an Independent.

In general, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a short-lived government. The United Front, consisting of non-Congress, non-BJP was formed. It gained the support from 332 members out of the 545 seats in the Lok Sabha election. H.D. Deve Gowda from the Janata Dal became the 11th Prime Minister of India. 11th Lok Sabha election gave 3 Prime Ministers within two years. Later in the years, the country forced the country to return to the polls in 1998. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government became the single largest party to win this election, after winning 67 more seats.

From Ambala Suraj Bhan (BJP), from Kurukshetra O.P. Jindal (HVP), Karnal- Ishwar Dayal Swami BJP, Sonepat- Arvind Kumar Sharma, Rohtak- Bhupinder Singh Hooda(INC), Faridabad- Chaudhary Ramchandra Baindra (BJP), Mahendragarh- Ram Singh Rao (BJP), Bhiwani- Surender Singh(HVP), Hissar- Jai Prakash (HVP) and Sirsa- Selja Kumari (INC) became the successful candidates.