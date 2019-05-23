11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Rajasthan: Full winners list: Rajasthan was having 3,03,88,357 electorate with 1,60,36,429 and 1,43,51,928 female voters across the 25 seats that went to polls to constitute the eleventh Lok Sabha. A 43.30 per cent electorate turned out to cast their ballot and choose 25 parliamentarians among 677 contestants.

11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Rajasthan: The eleventh general elections in Rajasthan gave Congress 12 seats and BJP 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in 1996. The dissident All India Indira Congress (Tiwari) also got a single seat from Jhunjhunu with its candidate Shees Ram Ola All wresting the constituency from Congress. The party was founded by Congress dissidents including Narayan Datt Tiwari, Arjun Singh and Natwar Singh. It was later dissolved and regrouped with the grand old party when during the presidentship of Sonia Gandhi.

Rajasthan was having 3,03,88,357 electorate with 1,60,36,429 and 1,43,51,928 female voters across the 25 seats that went to polls to constitute the eleventh Lok Sabha. A 43.30 per cent electorate turned out to cast their ballot and choose 25 parliamentarians among 677 contestants. After the results were announced, it came to fore that a whopping 624 candidates lost their deposits. It means only 53 candidates got enough votes who could seek re-election in the next poll.

The prominent two each face of Congres and BJP who won 1996 elections include Rajesh Pilot (Dausa), Ashik Ghelot (Jodhpur), Rasa Singh Rawat (Ajmer), Vasundhara Raje (Jhalawar).

The 1996 Lok Sabha elections were significant in the country as it witnessed political instability after voters elected a hung parliament. The BJP emerged as the single largest party after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1991 followed by Bombay riots. It won 161 seats and Congress got 140. After no party was in a position to claim for government formation, various political parties joined and made BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee as prime minister. However, his government lasted for just two weeks after a no-confidence motion. With Vajpayee resignation, his premiership became country’s shortest PM stint in the history.