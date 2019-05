11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: The alliance partners AIADMK and Congress failed to win a single set n the state. The reason behind the failure of the alliance was late J.Jayalalthaa, leader of AIADMK was accused of many corruption charges that caused much damage to the alliance partners.

11th Lok Sabha elections 1996 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: In 1996, the result for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu was a landslide victory for the newly formed Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), who was an alliance partner, of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK). The Congress and its partner AIADMK failed to open its account in the state. The United Front led by TMC and DMK won all the seats in the state. TMC won 20 seats while DMK won 17 seats. The CPI also claimed 2 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, TMC led by G.K. Moopanar showed a tremendous victory by winning 20 seats in the state. They also got the vote percentage of 27 per cent while DMK got 25.6 per cent in Lok Sabha elections 1996. The Congress-led alliance got a less percentage of 7.8 per cent in the state.

In Dharmapuri, TMC (M) candidate Theertharaman P defeated his rival candidate Subramaniyam.M.P of Congress over a margin of 1,31,246 votes. In Nagercoil seat, TMC (M) candidate Dennis N emerged as the winner aganist BJP candidate Radhakrishnan P by a margin of over 27,697 votes. From Sivakasi seat, the CPI candidate Alagirisamy. V defeated his AIADMK candidate Gopalsamy Vai over a margin of 23,622 votes.