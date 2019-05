11th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: The 1996 General Elections in Assam saw a total voter turn out of 78.50%. The elections were held at 16382 polling stations during the month of April–May 1996. Check the list of winners in this article.

11th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1996 results, winners list: In the year 1996, the voter turnout was recorded to be 78.50%. Polls were conducted at 16382 polling stations across the state. There are 14 Lok Sabha Seats for which the elections were conducted. 4.62% votes out of the total were rejected by the Election Commission of India.

In the year 1996 Assam, the Lok Sabha Elections political parties like Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Indian Congress Socialist (ICS), Akhil Bharatiya Shiv Sena – Rashtrawadi (SHS), Samajwadi Party (SP) and national parties like BJP or Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress or INC participated in the 11th Lok Sabha Elections for 14 Lok Sabha Seats in Assam.

The 11th Lok Sabha Elections in 1996 AGP won 5 seats, INC won 5 seats while BJP bagged only one seat. The rest was won by other parties. Bhumidhar Barman belonging to the Indian National Congress was the Chief Minister of the state from April 22, 1996 to May 14, 1996 while Prafulla Kumar Mahanta became the Chief Minister from May 15 till May 17 in 2001.

Meanwhile, Barman has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly after being elected 7 times and Kumar became the chief minister of Assam again in 1985 after AGP came to power. Recently, Barman has revealed that he had paid money to suspected terrorist Riazul Islam Choudhury for building a Madrassa in Assam.