There was a threat both for the candidates contesting elections and voters as well. All the militant organisations and separatist outfits had called upon people to stay away from the electoral process. Despite large scale violence, 110 candidates turned to file nominations for the six Lok Sabha seats. Interestingly, 99 candidates lost their deposits.

The troubled state was having 44,55,709 electorate among which 23,78,717 were men and 20,76,992 women. According to EC data, a total of 21,81,594 voters cast their ballots, registering 48.96 per cent polling.

The results saw Congress sending four parliamentarians from Srinagar (Ghulam Mohammad Mir), Baramulla (Ghulam Rasool Kar), Jammu (Mangat Ram Sharma), and Ladakh (Phuntsog Namgyal). The BJP won Udhampur seat with its candidate Chaman Lal Gupta wresting constituency from Congress.

Janata Dal party also won one seat for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Its candidate Mohammad Maqbool wrested Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Significantly, Jammu and Kashmir was the only state where most of the votes were rejected across the country. The EC dismissed a total of 4.85 per cent ballots in the state followed by 4.62 per cent in Assam.

The assembly elections were also held in the same year which saw NC winning 57 out of 87 seats. Other parties that won include Congress (7), BJP (8), BSP (4) and 11 seats went to others. Farooq Abdullah was elected as the chief minister of the state.