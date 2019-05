11th Lok Sabha Elections Kerala: General Elections 1996 results, winners list: The close contest was witnessed in various Lok Sabha seats across the state - Calicut. The Janata Dal candidate M.P. Veerendra Kumar got 3,55,565 votes while his against the candidate from Congress K. Muraleedharan got 3, 16,862 votes.

The 1996 Lok Sabha elections were held for 20 seats. The results include- Communist Party of India (CPI) took 2 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) 5, Congress (INC) 7, Independent(IND) 1, Janta Dal(JD) 1, Kerala Congress (M)(KEC)(M) 1, Muslim League Kerala State Committee (MUL) 2, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 1 seats. The vote-share claimed by UDF was 45.7 % and LDF got 38. 5 %. Later, the byelection for Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat was won Kerala Congress(M)- Independent candidate Sebastian Paul, which was earlier won by Independent candidate Xavier Arrakkal

The seats won by Congress were – Adoor, Alleppey, Cannanore, Idukki, Kottayam, Mavelikara, and Mukundapuram.

CPI won 2 seats – Trichur and Trivandrum.

CPI(M) won 5 – Palghat, Ottapalam, Kasaragod, Badagara and Chirayinkil.

Janata Dal – Calicut

Muslim League – Manjeri and Ponnani

Revolutionary Socialist Party – Quilon

Kerala Congress (M) – Muvattupuzha

The other close contest was seen from Ernakulam seat where Xavier Arrakkal, an Independent candidate won by over 30 thousand votes against K. V. Thomas. Congress candidate A.C Jos won the Idukki seat against the Kerala Congress candidate K. Francis George by over 30 thousand votes. In Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat, CPI(M) candidate T. Govindan claimed victory against his Congress candidate Rama Rai by over 70 thousand votes. In Mukundapuram seat, Congress candidate P.C. Chacko won by over 24 thousand votes against CPI(M) candidate V. Viswanatha Menon.