11th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 1996 Indian general elections in India took place to elect the members of 11th Lok Sabha. While the 1996 Lok Sabha elections resulted in a hung parliament with neither top two leading securing a mandate and HD Deve Gowda from Janata Dal being the Prime Minister for a short interval of time. The unstable parliament resulted in pushing the country back to polls in 1998. Ahead of the 1996 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, a new party under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav was formed, Samajwadi Party. Except for that, under the leadership of ND Tiwari, a new party named Indira Congress (Tiwari) was formed, which contested the 11th Lok Sabha polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, it was Bharatiya Janata Party that won the maximum number of seats, 51, making Congress’ journey to end on mere 5 seats in the contest. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, won 16 Lok Sabha seats and BSP took over 6 seats. The key constituencies were swept by the BJP while Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies ended up with the Congress.

Over 10 crore voters were registered from Uttar Pradesh during the 1996 Lok Sabha polls. The total voting was recorded at 46.50 per cent in the state. Apart from the key political parties, the Janta Dal won 2, Indira Congress (Tiwari) 2 and Samata Party won 1 seat in the polls.

The vote share for the respective party was recorded at BJP 33.44 per cent, SP 20.84 per cent, BSP 20.61 per cent, Congress 8.14 per cent, and the Janata Dal got 4.26 per cent.

The SP, which was formed ahead of the 1996 polls, emerged as one of the key parties in Uttar Pradesh and its political history. The party is currently held by Akhilesh Yadav, who was also the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.