12th Lok Sabha elections 1998 Haryana: The 12th Lok Sabha election was declared in February 1998. Haryana Lok Dal received 4 seats with 25.90 per cent of voting while Indian National Congress got 3 seats with 26.02 per cent votes. 1998 Lok Sabha election was declared in February 1998.

An 11.16 per cent candidates withdrew from the field leaving 140 in the fray. While the Congress contested all the seats whereas Haryana Lok Dal (R)-7, BJP-6, SJP(R) and SP-5 each, HVP and Janata Party-4 each, BSP and SHS-3 each, ABJP-2, CPI, CPI(M), BSP(A), LSBKKJP, ABJSMSP, MPP, ABHS, ABHM-1 each besides 78

Independents.

The main highlights of that particular year was the BJP and HVP alliance which propagated swedeshi, protection of agricultural interest in W.T.O, more employment, rural industrialisation, land reforms, industrial progress, law for unorganized sector labour, removal of poverty, abolition of Article 356 and national security etc.

On the other hand, the United Front began a call not to vote for Congress and the BJP which were pro-rich, 33 per cent reservations for women, welfare programmes for OBCs, social and economic progress, literacy, to prevent the abuse of Article 356, institutional credit to farmer at 5 per cent rate of interest etc and the Congress and BJP governments were termed as corrupt and based on bribe.

This year the number of electors were decreased. The number of electors were reduced by 5.91 per cent from 1 11,52,856 in 1996 to 1,10,86,895 in 1998 because of the removal of bogus voters from the list.

This include 59,78,903 (53.92 per cent) men and 51,07,992 (46.08 per cent) women. However, 68.99 per cent of them participated in voting including 43,30,075 (56.60 per cent) men and 33,19,042 (43.40 per cent) women. For this, a total of 15,449 polling stations were established. Overall, in the state Haryana itself, Congress gained 3 seats with 26.02 per cent votes-whereas the HLD(R) got 4 seats with 25.90 per cent voting.

The BJP received only 1 seat with 18.89 per cent of votes whereas the HVP and BSP received one each with 11.60 per cent and 7.68 per cent respectively i.e, at lower rate of votes. About 79.28 per cent candidates lost their security deposits including 4 of the 6 women contestants.

Sirsa, Sushil Kumar Indora (INLD), Hissar Surender Singh Barwala (INLD), Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria (BSP), Kurukshetra Kailasho Devi (INLD), Rohtak Bhupinder Singh Hooda (INC), Sonepat Kishan Singh Sangwan(INLD), from Karnal Bhajan Lal (INC), Mahendragarh Inderjit Singh Rao (INC), Bhiwani Ajay Singh (HVP), Faridabad Chaudhary Ramchandra Baindra (BJP).