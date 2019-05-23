General elections in the year 1998 were held to constitute 12th Lok Sabha. In Karnataka, Bhartiya Janta Party won the elections by occupying 13 seats, followed by 9 by Congress, 3 by Lok Shakti and 3 by Janata Dal.

The General elections in 1998 were held as the government formed in 1996 collapsed. New elections were held when Indian National Congress left I K Gujral’s government United Front. However, the results were inconclusive which proved nothing. In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to break down many Congress-led areas and began to conquer. In 1998, Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress, Janata Party and Lok Shakti and formed the government in Karnataka. BJP won the elections by winning 13 seats, followed by Congress with 9 and then 3 each by Lok Shakti and Janata Dal.

Karnataka had 28 parliamentary constituencies and the size of electorate was 33098338. The poll percentage of Karnataka in 1998 was 64.92%, out of which 1.735% of voters got rejected. Total candidates who contested in the elections were 200 for 28 seats and 127 forfeited their deposits.

For 28 constituencies, 285 nominations were filed and 34 of them got rejected and 61 were withdrawn. The women participation in polls were 64.92% and the performance of women who participated in contesting elections was 10.

Talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party winning candidates:Ramchandra Veerappa from Bidar (Sc), Baswaraj Patil Sedam from Gulbarga, S.Mallikarjunaiah from Tumkur, M.Srinivas from Kanakapura, Ananth Kumar from Bangalore South, C.H.Vijayashankar from Mysore, V.Dhananjaya Kumar from Mangalore, I.M.Jayarama Shetty from Udupi, Sreekantappa D.C from Chikmagalur, Ayanoor Manjunath from Shimoga, Anant Kumar from Kanara, Vijay Sankeshwar from Dharwad North, Babagouda Rudragouda Patil from Belgaum. In 1998, it happened for the first time when Indian National Congress failed to win with the majority of seats in the nation.