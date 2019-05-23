12th Lok Sabha Elections 1998 West Bengal: Recording the voter turnout of 79.2%, the elections of Indian general elections 1998 in West Bengal saw the return of CPM under the leadership of Jyoti Basu in power and secured 24 seats. Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was formed ahead of the elections in West Bengal.

12th Lok Sabha Elections 1998 West Bengal: 12th Lok Sabha Elections were held after Indian National Congress withdrew support from IK Gujral’s United Front Government over its refusal to drop Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from the alliance. Congress was adamant on getting DMK out of the alliance after they were suspected to have links with Sri Lankan separatists blamed for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi. After the government collapsed in April 1999, fresh elections were held and Bhartiya Janata Party led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power.

In West Bengal, About 46846524 voters polled their votes in 42 constituencies. The voter turnout of the elections was 79.27%. Ahead of the elections, All India Trinamool Congress was founded by the current chief minister of West Bengal- Mamata Banerjee. Following its victorious run in the elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 24 seats, Trinamool Congress won 7 seats, Revolutionary Socialist Party won 4 seats, Communist Party of India won 3 seats, All India Forward Block won 2 seats while Bhartiya Janata Party won 1 seat.

The successful candidates from ruling CPM Party were Minati Sen from Jalpaiguri, Ananda Pathak from Darjeeling, Subrata Mukherjee from Raiganj, Abul Hasnat Khan from Jangipur, Moinul Hassan from Murshidabad, Ajoy Mukhopadhyay from Krishnagar, Asim Bala from Nabadwip, Radhika Ranjan Pramanik from Mathurapur, Samik Lahiri from Diamond Harbour, Tarit Baran Topdar from Barrackpore, Hannan Mollah from Uluberia, Rupchand Pal from Hooghly, Anil Basu from Arambagh, Lakshman Chandra Seth from Tamluk, Sudhir Giri from Contai, Murmu Rupchand from Jhargram, Acharia Basudeb from Bankura, Sandhya Bauri from Vishnupur, Khan Sunil from Durgapur, Bikash Chowdhury from Asansol, Sar Nikhilnanda from Burdwan, Zahedi Mahboob from Katwa, Somnath Chatterjee from Bolpur, Dome Ram Chandra from Birbhum.

