12th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1998 results, winners list: The Indian National Congress (INC) got a majority in the 1998 Lok Sabha Elections. The party won 9 out of the total 14 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party bagged only two seats.

12th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1998 results, winners list: In the 1998 general elections held in Assam, the major political parties like the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta led-Asom Gana Parishad participated was seen participating. The polls were conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on, Congress swept the polls winning 9 out of the total 14 seats. While the state’s largest part Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bharatiya Janata Party bagged two seats each and one seat was won by Independent.

According to reports, there were 14 Lok Sabha seats for which the polling was held and Indian National Congress (INC) won 10 seats. Other leading national party, Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP won 1 seat, Independent got 1 seat, ASDC and UMFA got 1 seat each.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has concluded and everyone is looking forward to the result day, i.e. May 23, 2019.