The 12th Lok Sabha elections took place after the government elected in 1996 collapsed. It was only two years since the formation of government in 1996 that another election took place in 1998. The political scenario was unstable which resulted in another election. Atal Bihari Vajpayee sworn-in as the Prime Minister in 1998, for the third time. It’s also being said that the withdrawal of AIADMK greatly influenced the elections of 1998.

The political scenario was not very different from that of the 1996 elections as it not only confused voters when it came to choosing a suitable representative but also led to rush among political parties. As a result, it was BJP that secured majority in Parliament with the support of its allies. The party formed the government at the Centre, but that also didn’t last for too long.

This was the third consecutive Lok Sabha like the 10th Lok Sabha and 11th Lok Sabha that did not provide the country with a stable government. With a vote share of 25.59 per cent, the BJP secured 182 seats while the Congress secured 141 seats with 25.82 vote share. Talking about the NDA as a whole, the alliance secured 254 seats with 46.61 per cent vote share while Congress settled with 144 seats and 26.42 vote share.

In Madhya Pradesh, on the 40 seats in the state, the BJP performed well. The party won 30 seats in the state while Congress won 10 seats. Some of the BJP leaders who made their mark from Madhya Pradesh include Ashok Chhabiram from Morena, Ramlakhan Singh from Bhind, Uma Bharti from Khajuraho, Gyan Singh from Shahdol, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore. The overall voter turnout in the state was 61.74 per cent. The Congress leaders who won included Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Madhavrao Scindia from Gwalior, Ajit Jogi from Rajagarh, Kantilala Bhurai from Jhabua among others.