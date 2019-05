13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: Holding of Lok Sabha elections of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir were an uphill task for the Election Commission as the state was reeling under violence. It was the last election of the 1990s when militancy and counter-militancy operations were at its peak.

13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: The Lok Sabha elections of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir were an uphill task for the Election Commission as the state was reeling under violence. It was the last election of the 1990s when militancy and counter-militancy operations were at its peak. Thousands of people were killed in the last decade of the 20th century in the valley. The contest was mainly between the Congress, BJP and the regional NC. Though the then recently launched Peoples Democratic Party also contested but failed to open its account.

Farooq Abdullah-led NC bagged four seats out of the six. The dominant and traditional party swept Kashmir and Ladakh regions of the state. While the BJP secured both the seats of Jammu region.

Jammu and Kashmir had 50,30,094 voters in 1999, with 27,25,461 male and 23,04,633 female electorate. A total of 83 candidates had filed nominations among which 68 forfeited their deposits.

Despite setting up 6,513 polling stations to facilitate voters, only 32.34 per cent voters turned out to cast their ballot. The low turnout was mainly because of the boycott call given by Hurriyat and other like-minded organisations.

The NC managed to win elections as there was not a strong opposition. It was for the first time that regional party joined BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Omar was made Union Minister of State for External Affairs in

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He remained minister from July 2001 to December 2002. It was his second won, after coming to national politics in 1998.

The 1999 polls were conducted few months after the bloody Kargil war. It was for the first time that any non-Congress government assumed power and completed the full term of five years. It also marked the end of political instability in the country.