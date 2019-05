13th Lok Sabha election 1999 Haryana: In 1999 general elections, the National Democratic Alliance-led by Bharatiya Janata Party contested for 10 seats in the northern state of Haryana. However, it was Congress which couldn't perform well and marked a poor performance in the history of the election.

13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Haryana: The National Democratic Alliance-led by Bharatiya Janata Party swept all 10 seats of the northern state of Haryana in 1999 general elections. The INLD of Chautalas was part of the NDA then. It was Congress’ poorest electoral performance since the state came into existence in 1966. The oldest party failed to even open its account. The BJP performed quite well in GT Road Belt – Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat parliamentary constituencies. The 1999 general elections were held in the month of September.

Over 142 nominations were received, out of which 80.98 per cent (114) contested the elections. Congress party contested 10 seats, BJP and INLD alliance-5 each, SP-7, BSP-3, HVP and RKP-2 each, CPI(M), BSP(R), RPI, AJBP, ABJL and JD-1 each besides 74 Independents.

Again this year, the number of electors were reduced from 1,10,86,895 in 1998 to 1,10,38,955 in 1999. These included 60,15,368 men (54.49%) and 50,23,575 women (45.51%). However, 63.68 per cent of them participated in voting. For this purpose, 15,449 polling centres were established. The Congress received the highest 34.93 per cent votes. However interestingly, the BJP received 5 seats only with 29.21 per cent of votes, and so the INLD-5 with 28.72 per cent of votes.

The other parties such as HVP, BSP, SP, CPI and CPI(M) couldn’t save their deposits of their candidates as they polled less than one percent votes. Congress which highlighted the prohibitions and free electricity to agriculture sector, removal of poverty etc even didn’t work for the party and it was swept completely.

The issue of prohibition also didn’t work this time, and the Congress was swept completely. The main election contest was conducted between the HVP and INLD at state level. At national level, the Congress and BJP contested the election, however the caste equations were pushed to the background in the election.

Here’s a list of successful candidates

Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria (BJP), Bhiwani Ajay Singh Chautala (INLD), Faridabad Ram Chander Bainda (BJP), Hissar Surender Singh Barwala (INLD), Karnal I.D. Swami (BJP), Kurukshetra Prof Kailasho Devi (INLD), Mahendragarh Dr. Sudha Yadav (BJP), Rohtak Inder Singh (INLD), Sirsa (SC) Dr. Sushil Kumar Indora (INLD) and Sonepat Kishan Singh Sangwan