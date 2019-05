13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Delhi: Elections were held a couple of after the Kargil War. BJP came to power and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had become the 10th Prime Minister of India. It was saffron all around and in Delhi, BJP candidates had bagged all 7 seats.

13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Delhi: The 1999 Lok Sabha elections were held in India from September 5 and October 3, 1999, a few months after the Kargil War. It was the first time when an alliance managed to win a majority of seats. BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee had become the Prime Minister. His government had ended the period of political instability and lasted for a full term of five years. It was saffron all around and in Delhi, BJP candidates had bagged all 7 seats. Senior leaders Vijay Goel won the Chandni Chowk seat, Madan Lal Khurana bagged Delhi Sadar seat, Lal Bihari Tiwari was victorious from East Delhi seat, Anita Arya secured Karol Bagh seat, Jag Mohan clinched New Delhi seat, Sahib Singh Verma outclassed opponents on Outer Delhi seat and Vijay Kumar Malhotra dominated on South Delhi seat.

According to the data available online, in 1999 Lok Sabha elections, there were 87.12 lakh voters in Delhi, while voting percentage was 43.54. For 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, 97 candidates contested but BJP outclassed everyone. BJP had received 51.75 % votes and Congress 41.96 % votes in Delhi. While on the national level, the BJP-led NDA government was formed and Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister for the second time in 1999.

Although, Congress had performed well in the Delhi assembly elections and bagged 52 seats. Sheila Dikshit had become Chief Minister for the first time and took charge in December 1998 for next 3 consecutive terms till 28 December 2013. She is a very senior Congress leader and a close aid to the Gandhi family.