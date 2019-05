13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Rajasthan: The victory was BJP's first in terms of a number of seats it got in the desert state since the formation of the party. Both the parties had won 12 each seat in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Other national parties including Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, CPM Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Janata Dal (Secular) did not open an account.

13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Rajasthan: The BJP emerged victorious from 16 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 1999 general elections while Congress managed to win only nine seats out of 25. The victory was BJP’s first in terms of a number of seats it got in the desert state since the formation of the party. Both the parties had won 12 each seat in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Other national parties including Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, CPM Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Janata Dal (Secular) did not open an account.

The BJP’s win in Rajasthan was a part of its nation-wide victory over Congress. The BJP-led NDA managed to form government at the Centre with Atal Bihari Vajpayee sworn in as the prime minister. This was the first non-Congress government coming to power which smoothly completed its tenure, unlike its predecessors.

In 1999, Rajasthan had 3,11,06,488 voters with 1,63,89,215 male 1,47,17,273 female electorate. The elections recorded 53.86 per cent turnout. A total of 165 candidates were contesting from 25 seats among which 114 lost their deposits.

The 1999 election was the last for Rajesh Pilot who later died in 2000 in a road accident. He managed to win Dausa Lok Sabha seat for the fifth time while on the other side BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat won Ajmer seat for the fourth consecutive term. He registered a fifth win from the same seat in 2004 elections. However, the seat was taken over by Congress’ Sachin Pilot in 2009 polls.

Another senior BJP leader Girdhari Lal Bhargava won the fourth term from high-profile Jaipur seat defeating Raghu Sharma of Congress by a margin of over 1,40,000 votes. Bhargava also won 2004 polls from the same seat.