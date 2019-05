Tamil Nadu 13th Lok Sabha elections 1999: The other regional parties allied with NDA including PMK won 5 seats, MDMK 4, MADMK 1 seat while BJP won 4 and DMK 12 seats. The parties in the Congress alliance including AIADMK won 10 seats, CPI (M) 1 and Congress 2 seats. Meanwhile, TMC and other independent candidates failed to win a single seat.

13th Lok Sabha elections 1999 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections in 1999 were held for 39 seats in which NDA and DMK won the 26 seats. This is also the first time DMK allied with the BJP in the state. DM left the united front and joined the NDA. After leaving the NDA, AIADMK hoped to create some damage to the BJP but ended up losing 8 seats compared to last year Lok Sabha elections held in 1998. The NDA led alliance won the 26 seats and UPA led alliance won the 13 seats in the state. The vote share of NDA and DMK remained 46. 4 per cent and UPA, AIADMK vote share to 41. 7 per cent.

The AIADMK-led alliance could have ended up in a much worse situation if it were not lucky enough to save 7 seats in the southern region despite trailing behind the DMK-led front in the matter of vote share by around two percentage points in each case. In the western region, the gap narrowed down to less than one percentage point, and the two fronts shared the honour.

