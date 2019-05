13th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1999 results, winners list: The 1999 Lok Sabha elections in Assam were swept by Congress, winning 10 out of 14 seats. Check more details about the 13th Lok Sabha Elections in the state.

13th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1999 results, winners list: The 1999 Lok Sabha elections in Assam were swept by Congress, winning 10 out of 14 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged two parliamentary constituencies, CPI (ML) and Independents got one each seat. Unlike earlier elections, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) failed to open its account in the 1999 polls. After its formation in 1985, the AGP had fared better. In the 1996 general elections, the regional party showed its best performance, winning five seats.

The party, which was formed after Assam Accord, took part in the maiden parliamentary polls and claimed a single seat in 1991 elections. It also came to power in the state in 1985 and 1996. Currently, the AGP is not having any parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha. But it has 14 lawmakers in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

On the other side, the Congress had won five seats in Assam in 1996 national polls, but the grand old party strengthen its position by securing 10 seats in 1999. According to figures, national results of 1999 polls did not affect the popularity of Congress in Assam as it allowed BJP to win only two seats in the north-eastern state. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance-led by saffron party unseated Congress at the Centre.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country. The NDA secured 303 out of the 543 in the Lok Sabha. Significantly, the 1999 polls were the last for CPI (ML) or Communists, when they could win any seat. After 1999, the party extinguished from Assam as they never managed to win a parliamentary seat till 2014. In the last two Assembly elections, they also did not open an account.

