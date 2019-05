13th Lok Sabha Elections Kerala: General Elections 1999 results, winners list: The difference between the LDF and the UDF was 3.3 per cent. The Party conducted a highly organised and intensive campaign against the UDF. The Congress in its desperation came to a secret understanding with the BJP in two seats –Mukundapuram and Trivandrum to help each other.

The Lok Sabha elections 1999 in Kerala were held for 20 seats. The election result was an overwhelming victory for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which won 9 seats out of 20 seats. The United Democratic Front won 11 seats. The LDF polled 43.4 per cent of the vote. The UDF polled 46.6 per cent. The difference between the LDF and the UDF was 3.3 per cent. The Party conducted a highly organised and intensive campaign against the UDF. The Congress in its desperation came to a secret understanding with the BJP in two seats –Mukundapuram and Trivandrum to help each other.

CPI (M) won 8 seats. Kerala Congress (C) won 1 seat. The Congress claimed 8 out of 20 seats while its ally Kerala Congress (Mani) won 1, Muslim League Kerala State Committee (MUL) claim 2 seats.

The Christian votes in many areas got consolidated behind the UDF. The party was able to reach out to people outside the spheres of influence through the organisation of tens of thousands of family meetings, a new feature added in the campaign. Traditionally in Kerala, there is a divergence in the voting pattern for the assembly and parliament elections.

Normally the UDF got a bigger vote for the parliament election, even when simultaneous elections to the assembly were held. Last time too the UDF got a majority in 81 out of 140 assembly segments. However, this time, it was able to increase it to 91 while the LDF won in 49 segments.

This and the fact that there was a percentage wise decrease for the LDF in 12 constituencies must 6 be treated seriously. Even though the LDF government has undertaken many worthwhile policies like the people’s planning process and the maintenance of the public distribution system and other benefits for the people.