13th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: 13th Indian general elections or the 1999 Lok Sabha elections were held between September 5 and October 3, a few months after the dastardly Kargil War. In 1999, there were a total of 85 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which were later reduced to 80. In 1999, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state with 27.64% of the total vote share.

13th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: 13th Indian general elections or the 1999 Lok Sabha elections were held between September 5 and October 3, a few months after the dastardly Kargil War. In 1999, there were a total of 85 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which were later reduced to 80. In 1999, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state with 27.64% of the total vote share. The BJP was followed by Samajwadi Party (SP) which won 24.06% of the total vote share and took over 26 parliamentary seats. Apart from that, the BSP won 14 seats while the Congress captured only 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh constituency.

In 1999, a total of 53.53% voting was registered in the state. The SP got 26, BSP 14, Congress 10, National Lok Dal (RLD) won 2 seats in the polls. Except for that, 4 Lok Sabha seats went to the other regional party and independent candidates. The BSP got 22.08% and Congress got 14.72% of the total vote share. At the same time, the BJP-led NDA government was formed in the centre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister. A total of 1,208 candidates contested in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the key constituencies, Raj Babbar who contested from the Samajwadi Party won the Agra seat of the state. SP scion Mayawati won the Akbarpur constituency while the Allahabad constituency was taken over by BJP’s Dr Murli Manohar Joshi. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won Amethi Lok Sabha seat while BJP’s Shankar Prasad Jaiswal swept the victory in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

The other parties to win the remaining seats in Uttar Pradesh were Akhil Bharatiya Lok Tantrik Congress which won 2 seats while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 2 seats. Samajwadi Janata Party Independent candidates took over 1 seat each.