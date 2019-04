14th Lok Sabha Election 2004 Winners list: Held in 2004, The 14th Lok Sabha Elections were conducted in 4 phases from April 20 to May 10. The elections marked a game-changer for Congress-led UPA government as it returned to power after a long time and secured a comfortable majority of 335 seats.

After the BJP’s successful coalition government of 1999-2004, it was the Congress turn to experiment with a coalition, the United Progressive Alliance. The UPA won a thumping victory in 2004. Held in 4 phases from April 20 to May 10, the elections were a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led UPA government. The voter turnout of 2004 elections were 58.07% and over 370 million citizens casted their vote in the elections. T.S. Krishnamurthy was the chief Election Commissioner and ensured a smooth functioning of the election process.

In 2004, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced a pre-mature dissolution of 13TH Lok Sabha and called for fresh elections expressing his confidence over BJP’s performance in the previous term. The Indian Shining campaign was one of the key reasons voters turned away from the Vajpayee regime. The Congress-led UPA not only came back to power but also secured a comfortable majority of 335 seats with external support from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Left Front.

Sonia Gandhi, the president of Congress party, trumped political pundits by inviting former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh to become prime minister. The voice of conscience call by Sonia thus outwitted her critics and rivals who were making her Italian origin a sore point. Manmohan Singh, who had previously played a key role in India’s economic liberalisation in 1991 under Narasimha Rao, did not secure a Lok Sabha seat but his goodwill earned him the support of Parliament. But Sonia Gandhi’s stewardship of the UPA and the National Advisory Council, a pre-election decision to form a group of advisors and experts under Sonia Gandhi as part of the pre-poll coalition, would turn out to be a thorn with the opposition saying India was being ruled by proxy.

Despite its India Shining campaign and efforts to distance itself from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP could only secure 138 seats as opposed to 145 seats won by the Congress. In the elections, Congress-led UPA alliance secured victory in states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and NCT Delhi. Prior to the elections, India got its 11th president on July 18, 2002 in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.