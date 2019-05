14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Delhi: Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government faced a major defeat and Congress returned to the power. In Delhi, Congress had won 6 seats out of 7. At that economist and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had become Prime Minister.

14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Delhi: The 2004 General elections were held from April 20 to May 10 in 3 phases in India. No one had expected that Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP+ government will face a defeat. Congress, which had governed the nation for first 5 terms until 1996, had returned to power under the leadership of United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Delhi also saw a Congress wave and bagged 6 seats out of 7. In 2004, Kapil Sibal won the Chandni Chowk seat, Jagdish Tytler secured the Delhi Sadar seat, Sandeep Dikshit bagged the East Delhi seat, Krishna Tirath clinched the Karol Bagh seat, Ajay Makan held the New Delhi fort and Sajjan Kumar won the Outer Delhi. Vijay Kumar Malhotra was the only victorious candidate for BJP who clinched the South Delhi seat.

According to the data available online, in 2004, there were 87.63 lakh registered voters in Delhi while 47.09 per cent of people cast their vote. During this period, 129 candidates were contesting for Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats. The Chief Ministerial post was held by Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit.

In the 14th general elections, the Congress got 54.81 % votes and BJP had received 40.67 % votes. At the national level, there were 67.14 lakh 87 thousand 930 voters across the country. Congress had won 145, BJP 138, CPM won 43, BSP won 19, CPI won 10, NCP won 9 seats. 174 Lok Sabha seats were held by regional and small parties. Congress had got 26.53, BJP got 22.16, CPM got 5.66, BSP got 5.33 per cent of the votes.

Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won 62 more seats than previous 13th Lok Sabha. At that time, everyone was expecting the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will become the Prime Minister but she shockingly cleared the way for senior leader and economist Manmohan Singh, who held the office for consecutive 2 terms.