14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Haryana: In the year 2004 election, the Haryana witnessed a brilliant performance of the Congress which swept the polls with 9 seats. The general elections of the year 2004 were held in four phases in 10 Parliamentary constituencies on May 10, 20104.

14th Lok Sabha Elections 2004 Haryana: The polling for 14th Lok Sabha Election was held in four phases in Haryana and observed the magnificent performance of the Congress which had failed to open its account in 1999 when the BJP and INLD swept the state. The general elections of the year 2004 was held in 10 Parliamentary constituencies on May 10. The year 2004 was the last phase of elections in the country. The Congress won 9 seats. The BJP, however, retained the Sonipat parliamentary constituency.

Two key highlights of the election 2004 were- identification of the voters was mandatory and second, electronic voting machines were used in all the 10 Parliamentary constituencies.

A total number of voters was 1,23,20,557 out of which 66,60,631 were males and 56,59,926 were females. There was 65.67 per cent polling in the elections as compared to 63.68 per cent in 1999. In that year the voter turn out was 1,23,20,557. The percentage of the voter turn out stood at 65.72%. Among males the percentage stood at 68.11 per cent and among females it was 62.80 per cent.

The year 2004 election was an interesting one to remember because for the first time, the candidates were required to file criminal antecedents, affidavits declaring their assets and liabilities, educational

qualifications and unpaid dues of any public undertaking or of government.

Candidates’ Nominations

Over 231 nominations were filed, and it included the nominations of 198 (85.72%) from general category and 33 (14.28%) from reserved category. In all 35 (15.15%) nominations were rejected while 36 (15.58%) candidates withdrew their nominations. 160 candidates remained in the gray and this included 132 male candidates from General category (86.88%) and a total number of 21 (13.12%) candidates from the reserved category. Furthermore, there were only a total number of 8 (5%) women contestants

Dissatisfaction among Haryana’s masses

In Haryana ‘s constituencies, there was discontent among the masses due to the failure of fulfilling the promises of the government. Four villages in Hisar Parliamentary constituency boycotted the election for the failure of solving their long-standing problem including the construction of a minor canal, two villages of Ellenabad subdivision also boycotted the elections due to chronic shortage of water. Similarly, the four villages of Uchana-Kalan Assembly segment also refrained themselves from polling due to the failure of providing drinking water.

Voter turn out

Still sevreal voters participated in the polling and the highest voter turnout (73.24 per cent) was reported in Kurukshetra constituency followed by Bhiwani (73.09 per cent ), Ambala (70.69 per cent ), Sirsa (68.99 per cent ), Hisar (67.74 per cent ), Karnal (66.04 per cent ), Sonipat (64.75 per cent), Rohtak (62.96 per cent ), Mahendergarh (59.44%) and Faridabad (54.62 per cent).

Result

The first result was declared in just five hours on May 13, 2004, the results were announced. The Congress swept the poll by 9 of the 10 seats 42.13% votes, whereas the BJP received only one seat with 17.21% votes. But INLD, which had secured 5 seats in last general elections, had no representation in 14th Lok Sabha. Its big faces and OP Chautala’s two sons — Ajay and Abhay — faced defeat.

The INLD couldn’t open its account with 22.43 per cent votes polled. The HVP and the ruling INLD could not save the security deposits of 89 per cent and 40 percent of their candidates, respectively. Candidates of several other parties including the BSP, the JD(S), RLD, LTNSP as well as the Independents lost their security deposits.

The BJP lost Ambala, Karnal, Mahendragarh and Faridabad to the Congress. The Congress also gained the five seats of Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Hissar and Sirsa from INLD.

Successful candidates

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who became the Chief Minister of Haryana a year later in 2005, won the Rohtak seat, a seat where Jats hold the key to the outcome. Kumari Selja, prominent SC face of the Congress, from Ambala, Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi from Bhiwani, businessman Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Arvind Sharma from Karnal were among the prominent leaders who made it to the 13th Lok Sabha.

The INLD failed to battle the anti-incumbency factor. The Chautalas were punished again, alike in 1991. It was also a negative image of Chief Minister OP Chautala and his family which proved costly. There was a general wave against the INLD.