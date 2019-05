14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: Among the six Lok Sabha seats of the state, the NC retained two seats of Srinagar and Baramulla but had to taste a defeat from Anantnag at the hands of PDP. Two seats of Jammu and Udhampur were bagged by Congress.

14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: The elections for 14th Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted along the rest of the country in 2004 with both national and regional parties trying their luck. The polls were seen as a challenge for the country as the state had witnessed extreme violence before 2004. Among the six Lok Sabha seats of the state, the NC retained two seats of Srinagar and Baramulla but had to taste a defeat from Anantnag at the hands of PDP. Two seats of Jammu and Udhampur were bagged by Congress. The Ladakh seat was claimed by Independent candidate Thupstan Chhewang who also won 2014 polls from the same seat on BJP ticket. He resigned both from the party and from Lok Sabha over the issue of granting Union Territory status to Ladakh in 2018.

After newly launched PDP-led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed formed a government with Congress in the state 2002, Sayeed’s daughter Mehbooba Mufti wrested her home constituency Anantnag from the NC.

The PDP was formed in 1998 as an alternative to dominant NC. But the party was accused of playing into the hands of agencies. The NC leaders have alleged that PDP was created by Centre to divide the votes in Kashmir and to stop NC from winning a majority in the state elections. Significantly, After the formation of PDP, no party enjoyed an absolute majority in the 87-member legislature till 2014 polls.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was re-elected for the third time from Srinagar. At that time, he had served as Union Minister of State for External affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. In the next election, Farooq Abdullah replaced him as a candidate from Srinagar. Both Omar and Mehbooba later became the chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir after joining hands Congress and BJP respectively.