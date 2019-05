14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: After the UPA victory, Tamil Nadu was rewarded with 12 berths in the union council of ministers, with 6 cabinet berths, which is counted as the most crucial in the state which it has ever received after an election. DMK was given 7 union ministers, 2 to PMK, while the rest were from the Congress alone.

14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: In 2004, the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic change after Democratic Progressive Alliance (DPA) included Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Marumaralarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and two Left Front parties swept Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2004.

DMK secured 16 seats, Congress 10, PMK 5, MDMK 4, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2 out of 39 seats in the state. The DMK led by M. Karunanidhi became the largest party in the state after winning the majority of seats in Tamil Nadu.

The party made remarkable progress in the 2004 general elections. The DMK and its allies were also made to hold Pondicherry seat. The party had left the NDA mostly on the Ayodhya issue and joined the UPA led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The BJP and AIADMK failed to win even a single seat in the state.

After the UPA victory, Tamil Nadu was rewarded with 12 berths in the union council of ministers, with 6 cabinet berths, which is counted as the most crucial in the state which it has ever received after an election. DMK was given 7 union ministers, 2 to PMK, while the rest were from the Congress alone. AIADMK was led by late J Jayalalithaa and BJP was led by C.P. Radhakrishnan was humiliated, winning none of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from the state.