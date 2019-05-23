14th Lok Sabha Elections Assam General Elections 2004 results, winners list: The 2004 General Elections in Assam was held from April 20 till May 10 for 14 Lok Sabha seats. Major parties like the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took part in the same. United Progressive Alliance won 9 out of the 14 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance, managed to cling onto 2 seats only and the largest regional party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) managed to bag 2 seats.

The elections saw a three-cornered contest between Congress, BJP and the state party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). While Congress contested for all the 14 seats, BJP and AGP contested for 12 seats each. The INC won as many as 9 seats out of the total 14 and AGP bagged two seats making a comeback in the field with one seat being occupied by the Bharat Ratna awardee and famous singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika. It was quite obvious that Bhupen Hazarika’s popularity gained him the seat from Gauhati rather than the party’s that he had joined.

According to the reports, in the Gauhati Parliamentary Constituency, the voter turnout was 61.18% and Kirip Chaliha representing the Indian National Congress won the elections with 40.06% of the total votes against the opposition party, BJP’s Bhupen Hazarika, who then was well known for his cultural achievements. Meanwhile, from the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency, A.F Golam Osmani bagged 35.00% votes out of the total making him the winner of the constituency in the 14th general elections in the year 2004. In 2004, the left front was not part of UPA, however, the party gave its support from outside.

While in the latest, 2014 general elections, Assam recorded a total turnout of 78.74%. The male voter turn out had been registered to be 79.04% while 78.42% of the voters were registered to be women. Meanwhile, after the end of 14th general elections in the country, the first Manmohan Singh ministry was formed to rule at the centre.