The Lok Sabha elections 2004 in Kerala were held for 20 seats. The election result was an overwhelming victory for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which won 15 seats out of 20 seats. The Congress suffered a major loss as it failed to claim a single seat in the state. Congress had won 8 seats in 1999 Lok Sabha elections. This time all its leaders failed to defeat its opposite candidate. However, the outside support from the Left Front proved valuable. The other 5 seats were won by Kerala Congress, Indian Federal Democratic Party, Indian Union Muslim League, Janata Dal (Secular), and an Independent candidate.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) was led by Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (M), and Janata Dal (Secular). Th United Democratic Front (UDF) was led by Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress.

The seats won by LDF were – Kasaragod, Cannanore, Badagara, Calicut, Manjeri, Palghat, Ottapalam, Trichur, Mukundapuram, Kottayam, Alleppey, Mavelikkara, Adoor, Quilon, Chirayinkil, Trivandrum.

The seats won by UDF were – Ponnani and Idduki by E. Ahamed and K. Francis George.

The vote held by Congress was 32. 13 per cent while its ally Kerala Congress was 2.35 per cent. The LDF parties include CPI (M) had 31.52 per cent vote share. The CPI got 7.89 per cent. The IFDP got 1.7 per cent vote share. IUML got 4.86 per cent.