14th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 14th Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in four phases from April 20 to May 10, 2004. The 2009 elections took place for 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2004 Indian general elections, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party refused to form an alliance with either Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress. The Congress had made several attempts to form an alliance with any of the two regional parties, however, nothing really worked for the party. It was speculated that if the Congress formed an alliance with any of the two parties, it would become the spoilers and rob the Congress’ electoral victory.

The Lok Sabha elections 2004 were a four-cornered contest in Uttar Pradesh, which did not really hurt or benefit the Congress or the BJP. The Lok Sabha poll results in Uttar Pradesh were not much different from what the state had witnessed during the legislative assembly polls elections in 2003. The SP sweeped victory by winning 35 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats and 26.74% of the total vote share. The SP was followed by the BSP that won 19 seats and 24.67% vote share.

BJP along with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ended up on the third spot with 10 seats earning 22.17% of the vote share while the Congress won 9 seats along with the United Progressive Alliance and total 12.04% of the vote share. The Others took over 7 Lok Sabha seats and 14.38% of the total vote share.