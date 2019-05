15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Delhi: UPA retained the power and Dr Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister for the second time. there were 142 candidates in the fray for 7 Lok Sabha seats and Indian National Congress swept all 7 Lok Sabha seats in 2009.

15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Delhi: The 15th Lok Sabha election was held from 6 April 2009 and 13 May 2009 in India. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) retained the power and Dr Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister again. Voters of Delhi also opted for the Indian National Congress as the party won all 7 Lok Sabha seats. For 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, there were over 142 candidates in the fray.

According to the reports, there were around10 million registered voters in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections and 51.86 per cent was recorded in the national capital. All Congress candidates won their respective seats namely Sandeep Dikshit won the East Delhi seat, Ajay Makan won the New Delhi seat, Jai Prakash Agarwal triumph the North East Delhi, Krishna Tirath bagged the North West Delhi, Ramesh Kumar won the South Delhi seat and Mahabal Mishra outclassed BJP candidate on the West Delhi seat. The Chandani Chowk seat was retained by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Overall, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 44 more seats than previous 14th Lok Sabha. UPA bagged 247 seats, while NDA secured 138 seats. The UPA was able to put together a comfortable majority with support from 322 members out of 543 members of the House. Although it was less than the previous term’s number of 335 members who had supported the UPA in 2004. This time UPA alone had a plurality of over 260 seats as opposed to 218 seats in the 14th Lok Sabha.