15th Lok Sabha Elections 2009 Haryana: The Congress secured 9 seats in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, repeating its last performance. While the BJP and INLD failed to open their account. Their vote share was also reduced significantly in comparison to the 2004 Lok Sabha poll results. However, Haryana Janhit Congress (Bhajan Lal), then part of the Third Front, won just Hisar parliamentary constituency. But we must keep in mind that the INLD contested only five out of total ten Lok Sabha seats and went to the elections along with the BJP. The INLD was able to transfer its votes to the BJP, whereas the BJP could not transfer its votes to the INLD.

The OP Chautala government’s brazen style of government between 2000 and 2005 also affected the alliance performance in this election. Also, the rank and file of both parties were not happy with their electoral pact because of their totally different core voter base.

A total of 1,20,87,710 electors were recorded. Out of which there were 65,90,954 men and 54,96,756 women who were registered themselves as the electors.

A total of 4535822 voters appeared at the polling station from male category, while 3619042 were registered as female voters. The total voters’ poll percentage was registered at 67.51 perc ent. While 2536 votes were rejected and a total of 8156554 were counted as valid votes.

On the other hand, the credit for Congress resounding success, by itself, was given to the performance of its state government. The Congress did manage to snatch a significant number of Jat voters from the INLD, a popular party among Jat voters due to its leadership, as the party have had the face of Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the helm of power in Chandigarh.

The Congress government was projected as pro-Jat government by the HJC and BSP, but Hooda was able to retain considerable support base among non-Jats.

The state issues played a major role in this election rather than the national level factors. The BP Hooda government had written off the arrears of electricity bills and ensured the justified prices of wheat, rice and sugarcane to farmers.

If we talk about the numbers, the poll percentage of the Congress was 41.46, while INLD’s voter share was reduced from 22.43 to 15.68, nearly seven per cent negative swing.

From Ambala Selja, from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar, from Hisar Bhajan Lal (HJCBL), from Karnal Arvind Kumar Sharma , from Sonipat Jitender Singh from Rohtak Deepender Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Shruti Choudhry from Gurgaon Inderjit Singh and from Faridabad Avtar Singh Bhadana won teh Haryana’s election.