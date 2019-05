Tamil Nadu 15th Lok Sabha elections in 2009: DMK and its allies, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) secured 27 seats. DMK was also able to hold on Pondicherry seat. Due to the nationwide support of the UPA led to the winning of landslide victory of DMK.

15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who decided to stay with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) swept the Lok Sabha 2009 elections in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the other major parties including Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and newly formed Third Front remained ally with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) claimed 12 seats.

DMK and its allies, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) secured 27 seats. DMK was also able to hold Pondicherry seat. Due to the nationwide support of the UPA led to the winning of landslide victory of DMK. The victory proved crucial for the Congress to form the government on its own without the left front at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha elections 2009 also led the debut win for many leaders including M.K Azhagiri, son of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, from Madurai seat.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had ten times MP from Mayiladuturai constituency lost in 2009 Lok Sabha elections against O. S. Manian of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the election also led the Lok Sabha opener for AIADMK, who improved its tally this time to 9 seats, from failing to win a single seat in 2004. It was expected through opinion poll that AIADMK and its allies would claim a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu but nationwide support for DMK ally Congress led to the loss of seats for the AIADMK.