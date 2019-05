15th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 2009 results, winners list: The 15th Lok Sabha elections in Assam was conducted between April 16 and May 13. Congress through the United Progressive Alliance won 7 seats out of the total 14 seats.

15th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: Indian General Elections 2009 to the 15th Lok Sabha was held in five phases between April 16 and May 13. The polls were conducted in three phases in Maharashtra and West Bengal while in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab and Assam, it was a two-stage process. 2009 Indian general elections in Assam was held on April 16 and 23 for 14 seats Lok Sabha seats in the state. Reports say that United Progressive Alliance won 7 of the 14 seats in that year which represented Congress.

The NDAs Bharatiya Janata Party begged 4 seats while Asom Gana Parishad won 1 (one) seat in the 2009 general elections in Assam. From Karimganj constituency Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya representing Indian National Congress, in Silchar constituency Kabindra Purkayastha representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, from Autonomous District constituency Biren Singh Engti from INC, in Dhubri Badruddin Ajmal leader of the Assam United Democratic Front are some of the winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2009 in Assam. Bijoya Chakravarty in Gauhati constituency on behalf of BJP, Rajen Gohain from Nowgong constituency representing BJP also won in the 15th Lok Sabha Elections.

The 15th Lok Sabha elections was won by the Congress and its allies while BJP and Left parties also became allies. The general election in 2009 saw around 714 million people cast their votes, which led to around 58% total turnout in the whole country and was the largest democratic election in the world till the next General Elections in 2014 . Tarun Gogoi representing the Indian National Congress retained his position as the Chief Minister of the state after the general elections 2009.