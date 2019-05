15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: National Conference-led by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar Lok Sabha, Mirza Afzal Beg wrested Anantnag, besides Baramullah seat by Shariq. Ladakh seat was won by Independent candidate Hassan Khan. The Congress' sitting parliamentarians Choudhary Lal Singh and Madan Lal Sharma won Jammu and Udhampur respectively.

15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: After the eruption of militancy in 1989, the holding of polls particularly Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir started becoming a herculean task for the Election Commission because of a prevailing threat to the candidates and those turning out to cast their votes. The Hurriyat and other like-minded organisations would call people to stay away from the electoral exercise. Likewise, the same thing happened in 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The election witnessed two major political developments. One, separatist Sajjad Gani Lone, who is the son of Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone, entered into mainstream and made an election bid from Baramulla constituency. Senior Lone was assassinated in 2002.

Though Junior Lone was defeated by National Conference’s Sharief Ud Din Shariq but his coming into the mainstream is seen as the big jolt for Hurriyat and success for the country.

Earlier, Sajjad would allegedly field proxy candidates which drew harsh criticism from Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani who accused former of playing into the hand of the country’s agencies.

Second, National Conference president and two-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah returned to national politics after a gap of 29 years. In 1980, he was elected unopposed from Srinagar parliamentary constituency but had to enter state politics after his father and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s health started falling. In 2009 elections, Abdullah made a comeback, replacing his son and sitting MP Omar Abdullah from Srinagar. He subsequently won the elections.

At the end of polling, National Conference-led by former chief minister won Srinagar Lok Sabha, Mirza Afzal Beg wrested Anantnag, besides Baramullah seat by Shariq. Ladakh seat was won by Independent candidate Hassan Khan. The Congress’ sitting parliamentarians Choudhary Lal Singh and Madan Lal Sharma won Jammu and Udhampur respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that, Farooq Abdullah-led NC managed to sweep Kashmir as people were not happy with Congress and PDP after Amarnath land row. During the coalition government of Congress and PDP, dozens of protesters were killed who opposed the transferring of land to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in 2008. These protests laid the foundation of non-violent demonstrations in the valley. They were followed by 2009, 2010 and 2016 protests.