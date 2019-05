16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Delhi: The 16th Lok Sabha election was held from April 7, 2014, to May 12, 2014. BJP-led NDA stormed into power with an absolute majority. BJP alone had won 282 seats out of 543, which was 166 seats more than previous 15th Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi had become Prime Minister the 14th prime minister of independent India. it was clearly a Modi wave which sank all the ships of opponents. In Delhi, BJP swept all 7 seats with a good margin. The winners for BJP in 2014 were Dr Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Maheish Girri (East Delhi), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Udit Raj (North-West Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi) and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (West Delhi). Every BJP candidates’ winning margin was more than 1 lakh votes.

According to the reports, there were a total of 1.27 crore registered voters in Delhi during 2014 Lok Sabha elections and voter turnout was recorded 65.10 % in the national capital. More than 150 candidates were in the contest for Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats. The Delhi Lok Sabha results were not less than any shocker to Congress and first-timer Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as they could not manage to win a single seat. The Election Commission data suggests that BJP got 46.63 per cent votes in Delhi. 33.08 per cent of people voted for the AAP and 15.22 per cent for Congress. At that time, President’s rule was imposed in the national capital.

At the national level, it was for the first time that BJP formed a government with an absolute majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. Despite the Anna Andolan or Anti-corruption movement, people of Delhi voted for Narendra Modi for issues like zero tolerance against corruption, equal rights to women, development etc.